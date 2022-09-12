EOHHS to receive $10.5M in federal funds to support child behavioral health

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services will receive a $10.5 million federal grant to support mental health services for children and their families.

The funds will come from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s System of Care Expansion and Sustainability Grant over four years, announced Gov. Daniel J. McKee. The funds will help support the office’s Children’s Behavioral Health System of Care, a program that aims to strengthen behavioral health services and resources for youths in the state.

“We all know the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the well-being of many families across the state,” McKee said in a statement. “These grant funds will help children and [youths] up to age 21 as we continue to create a supportive system of care for those with serious emotional needs, and their families. I want to thank the congressional delegation for their support in securing this grant, which allows our administration to continue doing this important work.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -