It takes just under 2 ounces of methanol to kill a person, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Newport Biodiesel Inc., a company that converts used cooking oil into biofuel, disposed of 2.8 million pounds of liquid methanol waste – a byproduct of the conversion process – in 2017, equal to 22.6 million…