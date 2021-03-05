Everybody’s Business: Bond built over shared background

By
-
BUSINESS BUILDER: Jeshua Zapata and his friends Juan and Jairo Gomez started a marketing and web-design business when they graduated from college. Seventeen years later, Xzito Creative Solutions LLC is still going strong. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM 
BUSINESS BUILDER: Jeshua Zapata and his friends Juan and Jairo Gomez started a marketing and web-design business when they graduated from college. Seventeen years later, Xzito Creative Solutions LLC is still going strong. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM 
(Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Jeshua Zapata | Xzito Creative Solutions LLC co-founder Jeshua Zapata met Juan and Jairo Gomez…
You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display