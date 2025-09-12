‘Exeter Mail’ solar farm goes live

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

EXETER – Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins alongside state and local officials on Friday marked the completion of the 6.5 megawatt 'Exeter Mail' solar farm.

The first solar array installation of its kind, spearheaded by Nautilus Solar Energy, the Public Housing Association of Rhode Island, and Veolia North America, will supply power to the nine public housing authorities across the state.

Bringing together a consortium of public housing authorities and two private entities under a unified renewable energy contract sets a precedent the organizations say can be a new national model to bring low-cost energy to low-income residents.

The market value of the energy produced will be allocated as utility bill credits among the nine Rhode Island housing authorities: Providence, North Providence, Newport, Cranston, Smithfield, Warwick, Warren, Bristol and Lincoln.

Under the net metering program, electricity bill credits are provided to consumers who own or lease community solar projects, regardless of whether the solar projects are located on their properties.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced it plans to terminate the $7 billion ‘Solar For All’ program launched by the Biden administration.

Robert Coupe, PHARI co-president and executive director of the Cranston Housing Authority, said that given constrained public housing budgets and the projected savings exceeding $35 million in energy costs over the next two decades, the project frees up financial resources to invest in things like property maintenance, facility improvements and operational support.

“By supporting the growth of renewable energy projects, we are improving the quality of life for future generations while enhancing our ability to serve current residents,” he said.

Announced in 2021 and located in Exeter and Smithfield, the three solar fields will collectively produce around 20 million kilowatt-hours each year. Construction began in 2022.

In total, these sites can effectively reduce approximately 4,800 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, according to the companies.

Nautilus has managed the development, permitting and construction of the solar installation and will oversee its ongoing management, maintenance and performance.

Jeffrey Cheng, CEO of Nautilus Solar, called the installation a milestone in clean energy accessibility.

“By delivering the benefits of community solar directly to public housing residents, we’re pioneering a model that supports renewable energy goals while delivering long-term economic benefits to the local community,” he said.

Boston-based Veolia North America, which served as PHARI’s energy consultant, provided technical assistance and led the process through which Nautilus was selected.

Karin Hamel, CEO and president of Veolia’s sustainable industries and buildings division, said the project “not only harnesses the power of renewable energy but also directly supports the well-being of thousands of low-income families in Rhode Island.”

“This project is a perfect example of how green energy can be used for good.”

