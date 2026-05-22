Fabric of her company crafted from a hobby

PBN Business Women Awards 2026

ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE:

, Katrinkles Inc.Katy Westcott is a designing woman. She knits socks, crochets sweaters, spins yarn and sews her own clothes. So her life as the CEO of Katrinkles Inc., the company she launched in 2012, is a comfortable fit. A small Providence business, Katrinkles creates playful buttons and tools for crafters – from needle threaders to cross-stitching tools, most made with domestic materials. Her interest began in high school, when Westcott’s physics teacher took the class to a manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. “It was very clean and high tech, with a lot of bright colors. I thought how cool it was to do that,” she said. That experience stayed with her as she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in jewelry and metal arts from Rhode Island School of Design in 2002, then moved to New York, where she worked for a goldsmith and learned the wholesale side of the trade. Eventually, Westcott returned to Rhode Island and took a job in the costume jewelry industry. For fun, she enrolled in a laser-cutting workshop at AS220 and installed a laser machine in her Pawtucket apartment. It allowed her to make her own buttons, and she knew she had arrived at the intersection of jewelry and fiber arts. “That ultimately caused me to start Katrinkles,” she said. The company debuted in 2012, selling buttons and tools at craft fairs and on Etsy, with her father helping at the booth. Westcott left her day job a couple of years later to focus on growing what had started as a hobby into a profitable operation. But the experience wasn’t without frustration. “People would always assume Katrinkles was his company, or that he was making everything for me,” Westcott said of her father. “It makes me sad that people wouldn’t assume a woman is the business owner, or that women can’t be manufacturing on large, industrial machines.” By 2017, she had hired her first two employees. Today, seven crafters design tools and accessories for knitters, crocheters and fiber artists on laser machines in the Providence studio.