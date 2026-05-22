Fabric of her company crafted from a hobby

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A GOOD YARN TO TELL: Katy Westcott started her company on a shoestring in 2012, and now Katrinkles Inc., a maker of tools and other items for crafters, is a substantial manufacturing business in Providence.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
A GOOD YARN TO TELL: Katy Westcott started her company on a shoestring in 2012, and now Katrinkles Inc., a maker of tools and other items for crafters, is a substantial manufacturing business in Providence.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

PBN Business Women Awards 2026 ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE: Katy Westcott, Katrinkles Inc. Katy Westcott is a designing woman. She knits socks, crochets sweaters, spins yarn and sews her own clothes. So her life as the CEO of Katrinkles Inc., the company she launched in 2012, is a comfortable fit. A small Providence business, Katrinkles creates playful

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