Fallout from cyber hack affecting R.I. state workers being assessed

PROVIDENCE – More than 14,000 state workers and retirees have had their personal information compromised by a theft perpetrated by a Russia-based hacking group known as “Clop,” which is known to exploit flaws in data sharing software and issue ransom demands for the release of stolen data.

First reported in May, the number of those affected now includes numerous corporations, banks, public school systems and universities, among others.

The hack exploited vulnerabilities in the MOVEit file transfer system used by organizations to securely share files. PBI Research Services, a third-party vendor hired by Burlington, Vt.-based MOVEit distributor Progress Software, was the subject of the hack, which compromised the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, the service vendor for the state’s pension systems.

State officials on Tuesday said the association confirmed that the data of beneficiaries enrolled in the state’s 401(a) Defined Contribution Retirement Plan, 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan, and the FICA Alternative Retirement Income Security Program have been impacted by the software security breach.

A spokesperson for R.I. General Treasurer James Diossa said Tuesday that current estimates are that 13,000 Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island members’ information was impacted, including first and last names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and genders.

“From the moment our office was notified about the data breach, we have been in constant communication with TIAA and are closely monitoring the situation of the security breach,” said Treasury spokesperson Michelle Moreno-Silva. “Treasurer Diossa is prioritizing protecting all pensioners, and that includes their private information.”

R.I. Department of Administration spokesperson Laura Hart on Tuesday said the personal information of approximately 1,500 state employees had also been compromised.

PBI will be contacting impacted individuals directly and DOA will email active state employees who may be impacted by the breach, Hart said.

“It is important to note that the state does not use the MOVEit transfer software and that no state systems were compromised,” she said.

The data breach is now thought to have affected more than 17.5 million people. The U.S. State Department said last month it is offering a $10 million reward for information linking the group to a foreign government.

Third-party cyber hacks have been on the rise in recent years, with 54% of organizations having experienced a cyberattack in the last 12 months, according to the Ponemon Institute, a research center in Michigan dedicated to privacy, data protection and information security policy.

Moreno-Silva said the treasurer is working closely with DOA to coordinate response and that Diossa is calling for TIAA and PBI to strengthen their cybersecurity protocols.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.