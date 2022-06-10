Family businesses find perks to hiring their kids

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

As a certified public accountant, Jonathan Ucran is trained to look at every issue through a tax-minded lens. Ironically, tax benefits were not top of mind when he put his son, Joshua Ucran, on the payroll of his Smithfield-based accounting firm. Instead, it was a desperate need to find someone – even an 8-year-old –…