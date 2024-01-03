Farm Fresh Rhode Island receives new van from Lions Club fundraising

PROVIDENCE – Farm Fresh Rhode Island became the beneficiary of a new refrigerated van donated to the food support organization by the Lions Club International Foundation and local Lions Club organizations.

Farm Fresh Rhode Island says the van was the result of the foundation and the Lions clubs raising more than $67,000 to purchase the vehicle.

The organization said it will use the van for its Hope’s Harvest program, which mobilizes volunteers to harvest surplus fruits and vegetables from farms and distribute them to various food relief organizations around the state.

“Lion’s Club members have been huge supporters of the Hope’s Harvest program for many years and we’re deeply grateful for their time, energy, and commitment to bringing fresh, locally grown food to our neighbors in need,” Eva Agudelo, Farm Fresh Rhode Island director of value chain strategy, said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.