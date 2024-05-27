Five Questions With: Aaron Robinson

A recently released independent study commissioned by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Foundation, Lifespan Corp., Care New England Health System and South County Health showed the state’s health care providers receive low private commercial reimbursement rates compared to other New England states.
Now South County Health is backing legislation aimed at boosting reimbursement rates, improving equity in health outcomes and the quality of Rhode Island’s hospitals. South County Health CEO and President Aaron Robinson spoke with Providence Business News about how reimbursement rates affect the health system and the legislation.
PBN: How do Rhode Island’s reimbursement rates compare to other New England states?
ROBINSON:
Rhode Island is by far the worst state in New England for all components of health care reimbursement – commercial, Medicare and Medicaid. As a composite for all care – inpatient and outpatient – Rhode Island providers and hospitals are paid 35% to 38% less than their counterparts in Massachusetts and Connecticut on commercial reimbursement.
A recent independent Rhode Island Foundation study found inpatient rates were 17% less than Massachusetts and Connecticut, while outpatient reimbursement rates were up to 29% less than neighboring states. When standardized for lower Medicare bases, reimbursement gaps increase to 25% to 30%. And while Rhode Island is dramatically underpaid, the costs to provide the care are roughly equivalent to other New England states – e.g., drugs are not somehow less expensive in Rhode Island.
PBN: How are lower reimbursement rates affecting Rhode Island hospitals?
ROBINSON:
I don’t think you have to be an economist to see that Rhode Island hospitals have had a very troubled financial history.
Over the last two decades, almost half of the general acute care hospitals in Rhode Island have filed for bankruptcy or were sold to out-of-state health systems from a distressed position – most funded by private equity-backed for-profit organizations, including Roger Williams Medical Center and Westerly, Landmark, Our Lady of Fatima and Memorial hospitals. Two of them once again sit on the brink of financial insolvency – Roger Williams and Fatima.
I think what we have seen in our state are signs of a failing system – signs that must be recognized and acted upon before it is too late.
PBN: In what ways do lower reimbursement rates affect the equality of health care outcomes?
ROBINSON:
What is not widely known is that approximately 70% of physicians are employed or subsidized by hospitals and health systems. Because of its hostile reimbursement, regulatory and malpractice environment, Rhode Island is consistently ranked the worst state in America for physicians to practice in.
Rhode Island also consistently is unable to retain the physicians it trains, ranking 47th out of 50 states for losing medical school grads. We now see physicians and advanced practice providers, nurses and other critical clinical staff consistently choosing to practice in other states – even if they live in Rhode Island.
Yale New Haven Health in Westerly consistently poaches staff from South County Health by exploiting their reimbursement advantages and paying more than Rhode Island systems can afford. This ultimately leads to the critical shortage of physicians and advanced practice providers in this state.
No one can find a primary care physician or specialist. Those who have influence or connections can sometimes call in favors, but with a shortage like we are seeing, it is the marginalized populations that ultimately suffer the most – those who are unable to drive across state lines to find better access and more modernized health care or who may not have the resources and connections to gain the access they need.
PBN: How have you noticed these effects at South County Health?
ROBINSON:
We see the effects every day. Due to our razor-thin or negative margins, Rhode Island hospitals are unable to adequately reinvest in technology and critical health care infrastructure, which further undermines our attempts to recruit and retain providers. We are also unable to effectively compete with Massachusetts and Connecticut for critical clinical staff.
The most consistent call I get is, “Can you get me in to see a primary care physician or specialist?” I regularly get complaints that patients are on their third, fourth, or even fifth primary care physician. This breaks our hearts as community health providers whose mission calls us to provide adequate access to key health care resources such as physicians, technology and modern health care infrastructure.
However, the economics and environment of health care in Rhode Island make it impossible to fulfill our mission optimally – that is why we are sounding the alarm. Rhode Island needs to decide what kind of health system it wants: one that continues to fail, where access is increasingly impossible and people have to leave the state to find the best providers and systems; or a health system that is thriving and competing effectively with neighboring states, helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.
PBN: South County is supporting legislation from Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski, D-South Kingstown, and Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi, D-Narragansett. How would these bills help address the issues related to lower reimbursement rates?
ROBINSON:
It is not widely known, but much of Rhode Island’s reimbursement problems are a self-inflicted wound. What do I mean by that? The Office of the Healthcare Insurance Commissioner is a Rhode Island regulatory body that has systematically capped commercial reimbursement rates below the cost of health care inflation for two decades. This has led to the significant gap in reimbursements between Rhode Island and Massachusetts and Connecticut.
It’s as if Rhode Island told all its gas stations they had to buy gas for $5 and sell it for $3 – those gas stations would go out of business, and no one could find gas. What good is cheap gas if you can’t buy it? Likewise, what good is cheap insurance if you can’t access health care? What the legislation from Sen. Sosnowski and Rep. Tanzi calls for is achieving a regional average for commercial reimbursement paid in Massachusetts and Connecticut over a three-year period. This will create a level playing field for health care in New England by systematically improving access and modernizing health systems.
While this won’t solve every issue in the health system, it is a substantive start for a system on the brink of collapse. We do not want health care to be Rhode Island’s next Washington Bridge – where signs of failing infrastructure were not heeded until it was too late. Why would we do that with something as precious as our health?
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
