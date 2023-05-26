Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Five Questions With: Alana O’Hare
Alana O’Hare | Tourism Improvement District senior director, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau 1. PWCVB was successful in implementing a special tax and spending district for Providence hotels. How has the rollout fared so far? The rollout is going smoothly. The TID passed with 90% hotel support and a unanimous vote of approval by…