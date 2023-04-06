Five Questions With: Andrew Hogan

Andrew Hogan started his career in Florida as an executive-level sous chef, but he moved to Rhode Island and later became a property manager and licensed real estate agent in 2020, now working in East Greenwich for Engel & Völkers.

Starting his real estate career during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogan said he has not yet been part of a “normal market,” giving him a different perspective than many real estate professionals. Hogan began his real estate career in Cranston at NextHome Ocean State Realty Group.

PBN: What’s the story about how you were able to break into the Rhode Island real estate industry after working as an executive-level sous chef?

HOGAN: When I moved home from Florida, I sat down with my cousin Sean Hogan, who is a lender with HomeLoan. He was able to point me in the right direction to a broker looking to take on young, hungry agents who were eager to learn, then I took the class, got licensed and began at NextHome.

I came from the culinary industry and in many ways, I feel [that] helped thicken my skin for the real estate road ahead. I worked at a private golf club in Placid, Fla., and down there the expectations for the service you provide are so high that translating that service level to my clients in real estate felt natural.

PBN: What have been some of the biggest challenges for you as a real estate agent since you got your license in 2020?

HOGAN: Some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced in my few short years are low inventory, as well as having to actually advise some clients to make concessions in order to get their offers accepted. I do my best to give the best advice and counsel that I can for my clients, so when I see them have to waive things like inspections, mortgage contingencies and appraisals, as well as come to the table with cash to cover appraisal gaps, it definitely makes things tough!

Setting realistic expectations with clients can also be tough as a new agent. We are trying so hard to grow our book of business and get our numbers to where they need to be that sometimes we forget that not all business is good business. Building a strong relationship with our clients and being comfortable being uncomfortable is very important.

There are going to be several tough conversations to have throughout a real estate transaction, but if you are thorough and direct from the beginning, it will make things much easier throughout the transaction. It is definitely not easy and can be very stressful, but it is important to set the tone with clients, agents and everyone else involved in the transaction.

PBN: Can you tell us about one of your favorite real estate transactions thus far? Why was that one satisfying for you?

HOGAN: I had a closing in North Providence early last year, everything you can think of went wrong, from title to mortgage issues, covered up repairs, etc. The transaction seemed doomed from the start, but cooler heads prevailed and between myself, a great co-broker, a pivot to a different lender and great title work by the attorneys, we were able to get the deal done, and I’ve helped that same client purchase investment properties since then. He had a great experience and even throughout all of the adversity faced in the transaction, he was very impressed and never doubted our ability to close.

PBN: What’s your advice for others who are seeking a career in real estate?

HOGAN: The best advice I can give to someone getting started is finding the right mentor who’s willing to help you learn and grow, and don’t be afraid to ask questions and lean on others for advice. There are so many different elements to the real estate process and even though we always want to seem like we know everything and that we have all of the answers, it’s just not realistic.

We never want to let our clients down or show inexperience because that can be scary. We are doing them a bigger disservice by not asking for help and trying to find the right answers to any problems or questions. Spend time with others in the industry, meet with lenders and attorneys, sit in on inspections with other agents, speak to appraisers. Any knowledge you can obtain and provide value to your clients is the best thing we can do.

PBN: Can you tell us what it’s like to be with Engel & Völkers, and what do you think about what the company’s doing in Rhode Island lately?

HOGAN: Working with Engel & Völkers has been a game-changing experience for me. The brand is sleek and clean and all of the agents that work in the brokerage are real powerhouses. The expectations are much higher there from a brokerage standpoint and even personally, I have set much higher expectations for myself because I do not want to just contribute here; I want to be the best of the best.

Working with Emilio and Joe, in just a few short weeks I have already learned and taken so much of their advice and it has changed the way I approach the real estate industry. I am very proud to say that I am part of the Engel & Völkers team.

I think the company has really done a lot to establish themselves here in Rhode Island. They have already obtained several high-profile listings and many successful brokers and agents have already decided to make the move to E & V as well. Engel & Völkers is taking over the Rhode Island real estate Industry.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.