Five Questions With: Andrew Schiff, Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

5Q: Andrew Schiff | CEO, Rhode Island Community Food Bank 1. How much more food is being distributed by Rhode Island Community Food Bank during the coronavirus pandemic? Before the COVID-19 crisis, the food bank distributed 225,000 pounds of food per week through our statewide network of food pantries and meal programs. Now, we’re closer…