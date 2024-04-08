Five Questions With: April Kalinga

Now that spring is here, many people are getting ready to battle their seasonal allergies. April Kalinga, a pharmacist for CVS Health Corp., spoke with Providence Business News about seasonal allergies and the best ways to manage them.
PBN: What causes seasonal allergies?
KALINGA:
Many people who suffer from seasonal allergies start to experience symptoms as seasons start to shift, particularly during spring as plants and trees begin to bloom. During this time there is an increase in pollen, grass, mold and ragweed, all which can trigger allergy symptoms.
PBN: What should those who suffer from seasonal allergies include in their treatment and prevention plan?
KALINGA:
A great place to start is by talking to your local pharmacist – we're here to help and are trained to offer advice to patients who may suffer from allergies. We provide counsel and advice to those experiencing allergy symptoms, offer a wide array of over-the-counter medications that may help alleviate those symptoms and help patients access medical providers when more personalized treatment is needed.
PBN: Why is it important to consider treatment options before allergy symptoms occur?
KALINGA:
Many people wait until they begin to really suffer from allergy symptoms before starting their medications. But allergy medications work best preventatively, so it’s important for allergy sufferers to have an effective treatment and preventive plan two to four weeks before allergy season begins.
PBN: When should someone consider upgrading from over the counter to prescription allergy medication?
KALINGA:
Not every allergy sufferer has the same symptoms. Sometimes you may need to try a couple of different types of medicine until you learn what works best for you – for some people, over-the-counter medication is enough. Others may choose to consult with a pharmacist or health care provider to see what other options may be available.
PBN: What are some things patients should consider when selecting OTC and prescription allergy medications?
KALINGA:
It depends on the medication and how mild or severe the individual’s symptoms are. There are some medications, for instance certain antihistamines, that can cause drowsiness, but there are others that are less likely to have side effects. There are also nonmedicated options available that people find effective relief from such as nasal washes and saline eye drops. These options can be used as often as necessary.
