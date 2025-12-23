Five Questions With: Charles P. Kelley

Charles P. Kelley is set to retire as executive director of the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority effective January, capping more than three decades at the agency. He has led RISLA since 1993, after joining as deputy director in 1991, overseeing a significant expansion of its lending and college-planning services.
Kelley previously served on the Education Finance Council, including a two-year term as chair. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and is a certified public accountant and chartered financial analyst.
PBN: Looking back on your 34 years with RISLA, what do you see as the most transformative change in the way families plan and pay for college, and how did RISLA position itself to lead those shifts?
KELLEY:
Said simply, we made it less expensive to borrow. Over the years, student and parent borrowing has increased and RISLA has focused on making its loans more affordable and offering parents the option of refinancing loans from other lenders to reduce the interest rates even while the student is still in school.
We also initiated a program to make it easy for employers to offer student loan repayment assistance as a tax-free benefit to help their young employees deal with their student loan debt. RISLA now provides this service for over 35 organizations, which has proved to be a significant recruiting and retention tool.
PBN: Under your leadership, RISLA evolved into a technology-driven, vertically integrated lender. What prompted that strategy, and what innovations are you most proud of implementing?
KELLEY:
Thirty years ago, one college’s financial aid office compared the process of applying for and processing federal and non-federal loans to “jumping through hoops of fire.” I saw this as a huge opportunity to employ technology to streamline the process and bring loan origination, servicing and customer service in-house. In so doing, colleges and families recognized that we would do things right and fast.
I’m equally proud of our staff. We have also developed a full team of professionals, many with over 25 years of experience, which makes a huge difference in the way we conduct business on behalf of students and their parents.
PBN: The College Planning Center has become a flagship resource for Rhode Island families. What gaps in the marketplace did you set out to fill, and how do you think that mission will need to evolve over the next decade?
KELLEY:
In 1992, then Congressman Jack Reed asked me to be a panelist to help demystify the financial aid process at the financial aid nights he conducted from Westerly to Woonsocket. For several days after each presentation, my phone would ring off the hook with families desperate for help. It made us realize that R.I. families needed a full-time, year-round College Planning Center to help them realize their higher education dreams. We hired David Deblois, who was a director of financial aid at a local college, and initially set up a kiosk at the Warwick Mall. It just took off from there.
Decades ago, when college was less expensive, students were encouraged to simply follow their dreams, and all would work out. But things are no longer that simple. College education is significantly more expensive and there is now a whole lot more debt. The College Planning Center recognizes that life and careers have become considerably more complex, so we help students look beyond the pomp and circumstance of graduation day and plan for a lifetime of success.
PBN: You’ve worked closely with state leaders, including U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., on expanding financial aid access. What partnerships or policy initiatives stand out as the most impactful during your tenure?
KELLEY:
In 2014, RISLA was the first nonprofit lender in the country to help students and parents refinance their education loans at lower rates. However, tax law did not make it clear that RISLA could use less-expensive tax-exempt bonds to make those loans. Our former deputy director, Noel Simpson, and I worked with our national association and friends in Washington to change that. Now we can offer even lower refinancing rates for Rhode Islanders.
PBN: As RISLA begins a national search for its next executive director, what qualities or priorities will be essential for the organization’s continued success in an increasingly competitive and changing student-lending landscape?
KELLEY:
Undoubtedly, the landscape has changed significantly with the entry of huge for-profit student loan lenders in the college loan environment. For that reason, we must remain nimble and continue to respond to market fluctuations. The challenge is to make students and families aware that RISLA has the lowest interest rates, an easy process and the hands-on guidance they have been looking for.
The RISLA executive director must wear many hats, from structuring bond issues to obtain those low interest rates; [to understanding] social media, direct marketing, technology, federal and state regulations; and meeting one on one with all the colleges and universities. Happily, the person stepping into this role will be aided greatly by a dedicated board of directors and an incredible staff.
