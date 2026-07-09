Five Questions With: Chris Whitten

Chris Whitten is the broker and founder of Premeer Real Estate in Smithfield. Whitten, who also lives in Smithfield, is also the founder and president of the Premeer Gives Back Foundation, a nonprofit that gives back to local communities in a variety of ways. Whitten previously served as president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.Historically, the Rhode Island real estate market goes into what I call “summer slowdown mode” from late June until mid-to-late July. Many buyers put their home search on hold once the kids get out of school, as nearly everyone is in vacation mode and travel due to companywide shutdowns and time off surrounding July 4. So, if you’re a buyer, now is the time to get out there before the late July/early August housing market starts to get busy with competition again.I became a Realtor in 2008, in the immediate aftermath of the bursting of the housing bubble. From the untrained eye, many see history repeating with the high prices for homes in today’s market. However, the only real common denominator is climbing home values. When you look a little deeper, you see the real reasons for the mid-2000s housing bubble: predatory (subprime) lending; a relaxed appraisal process, leading to inflated prices; low interest rates; and loads of inventory. Today’s market has very low inventory, moderate interest rates, strict appraisal and lending regulations, and nearly half of the new construction starts than prior to the 2000s housing bubble.Explore your options as soon as possible. The best time to buy real estate was yesterday. The second-best time is today. The most insightful and powerful statistic we see time and again is the median net worth of a homeowner is about $430,000. The median net worth of a renter is about $11,000. The majority of generational wealth is built through real estate. Don’t sit on the sidelines. Explore your options by talking to a trusted Realtor and reputable mortgage professional.Love it or hate it, AI is here to stay. However, the Realtor will always be at the heart of every real estate transaction. AI is a great tool, but not the sole tool. In our business, relationships are everything. Having that person you can trust by your side during your real estate transaction is invaluable.Being a Realtor has given me so much in my life over the last (nearly) two decades. It’s made a tremendous difference in my family life and personal life, giving me the flexibility I need versus today’s corporate workplace. It’s allowed me the opportunity to give back so much to the communities I love. Being a Realtor continues to fill my cup each and every day. However, it’s not easy. Let me repeat that: it’s not easy. But if you have the heart and desire to put in the work that’s required to build your business, personal brand and strong relationships, then the sky’s the limit. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.