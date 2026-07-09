Five Questions With: Chris Whitten

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CHRIS WHITTEN is the founder and broker behind Premeer Real Estate in Smithfield. He is also the founder and president of the Premeer Gives Back Foundation. / COURTESY PREMEER REAL ESTATE

Chris Whitten is the broker and founder of Premeer Real Estate in Smithfield. Whitten, who also lives in Smithfield, is also the founder and president of the Premeer Gives Back Foundation, a nonprofit that gives back to local communities in a variety of ways. Whitten previously served as president of the Rhode Island Association of

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