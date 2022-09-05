Five Questions With: Christina Pitney

Christina Pitney, senior vice president for government programs at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, discusses the insurer’s 5-Star Medicare plans, including special benefits and advantages of the plans.

PBN: Can you tell us what the 5-Star rating measures?

PITNEY: The 5-Star rating indicates how well a Medicare Advantage or Part D health care plan offers members access to high-quality health care and a positive customer service experience. Specifically, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services measures member satisfaction, information from plans and information from health care providers. From this data, CMS calculates a rating for each plan on a 5-Star scale.

PBN: Can you name a few special benefits of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s 5-Star plans?

PITNEY: There are many perks that come along with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s 5-Star plans. Some favorites are $0 national gym memberships, an over-the-counter allowance, at least 24 $0 one-way rides to places that support health and well-being, free educational workshops and fitness classes at our four Your Blue Stores. Members also receive a week’s worth of meals delivered to their home after a hospital stay.

PBN: What’s the advantage of a 5-Star plan?

PITNEY: First and foremost, 5-Star plans give Rhode Islanders more choices all year round. CMS allows Medicare beneficiaries to switch to a 5-Star plan at any time of year, rather than having to wait until the annual election period in October. Once a member joins, they can take advantage of the enhanced benefits of 5-Star – such as lower out-of-pocket costs, better health outcomes and the peace of mind of having one of the highest-rated Medicare plans in the state and in the country. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is the first Rhode Island health insurance carrier to earn a 5-Star rating from CMS for all of its Medicare Advantage plans.

PBN: What advice do you have for Rhode Islanders who are trying to choose a 5-Star plan for the first time and for those who may be looking to change plans?

PITNEY: Medicare decisions can be overwhelming. There are many resources available to Rhode Islanders to help them learn more about 5-Star plans to facilitate the decision-making process.

Rhode Islanders considering choosing a 5-Star plan can visit medicare.gov/plan-compare to review and compare their plan’s overall star rating. If they’re considering joining one of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s 5-Star plans specifically, they can call us at 1-800-505-BLUE on weekdays any time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., register for a Medicare information session at bcbsri.com/events, pop into their nearest Your Blue Store for in-person service, or turn to bcbsri.com/5Star to learn more about our plans.

PBN: Is Blue Cross’ plan for Rhode Islanders eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid also a 5-Star plan?

PITNEY: Yes! Our plan for Rhode Islanders eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, BlueRI for Duals, has also earned a 5-Star rating. There are many great benefits to this plan as well, including a wellness reimbursement of up to $200, $300 to buy glasses and contacts, and money to purchase OTC health items at different pharmacies and convenience stores. Rhode Islanders who are interested in this plan or are wondering if they’re eligible should also call 1-800-505-BLUE or visit www.bcbsri.com/medicare/duals to learn more.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.