Five Questions With: Dr. Brian Cambi

February is heart health month and to kick it off, Dr. Brian Cambi, medical director of the Yale Heart and Vascular Center, spoke with Providence Business News about cardiovascular health.
PBN: What are some of the most common cardiac health concerns and risk factors related to them?
CAMBI:
I think one of the biggest concerns I hear from patients is, “What is my risk of a heart attack?” Multiple factors can increase a patient’s risk for heart attack, including underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes. Some personal behaviors such as tobacco use, sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits can also increase risk. The patient’s family history and genetic makeup are also contributing factors that obviously are more challenging to modify.
PBN: What are steps people can take to improve their cardiac health?
CAMBI:
There are many things people can do to modify their future risk of heart disease. First and foremost is to have routine appointments with their medical providers. Early identification and treatment of the above risk factors is of critical importance.
Quitting smoking. Engaging in heart-healthy lifestyle choices such as consuming a whole-food, plant-based diet low in saturated fats and white flour, in combination with daily aerobic exercise, and managing emotional stress are also very important.
There are a variety of screening tests, including blood work and some sophisticated CT scans, that can further refine a patient’s risk and help guide early treatments to help keep a patient’s heart healthy.
PBN: What inspired you to launch the interventional cardiology program in New London, Conn., in 2008?
CAMBI:
The program we started in 2008 really was born out of our mission to deliver state-of-the-art cardiac care at a local level. For heart attack victims, the ideal treatment is to restore normal blood flow to the heart muscle as soon as possible by opening up a blocked artery and inserting a stent.
Before 2008 this was unavailable in our region and patients were being treated with “clot-buster” medications, which is not the ideal treatment strategy. Since then, we have been providing this service to patients in southeastern Connecticut and southern Rhode Island and have taken care of thousands of heart attack victims, saving lives and minimizing heart damage. We remain the only program in this region to provide this service.
PBN: How has the program expanded since then?
CAMBI:
Since 2008, the program has expanded to become a more comprehensive Heart and Vascular Center providing advanced cardiac services for the patients in our community. We now offer procedures for end-stage heart failure, heart rhythm disturbances, vascular disorders and valvular heart disease, to name a few.
We have advanced noninvasive diagnostic imaging capabilities that include coronary calcium scoring and coronary CT angiography. We have an entire service line dedicated to the unique cardiovascular needs of our female patients. Our disease management clinic offers same-day access for our patients with congestive heart failure to get intravenous diuretic therapy without having to go to the emergency room or hospital.
At the foundation of our service line is a core group of very well-trained consultative cardiologists comprised of Yale Medicine cardiologists who provide exceptional general cardiac care.
PBN: What is interventional cardiology and how does it benefit patients?
CAMBI:
The term interventional cardiology is a broad term these days that, in essence, describes a cardiologist who has the ability to mechanically “intervene” in some way to help improve the patient’s cardiovascular disease. This may mean the insertion of a stent in a blocked blood vessel, or the insertion of a new valve mounted inside a stent to repair valve disease. But it also includes more novel procedures such as the insertion of a pressure sensor inside the heart and lung vessels to send real time data to the patient’s cardiologist to improve the type and dosing of medications to treat heart failure.
An interventional cardiologist has completed training in internal medicine followed by general cardiology and goes on to receive one to two years of additional training to be able to perform these more advanced procedures.
