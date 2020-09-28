Five Questions With: Dr. Eileen Attwood

Dr. Eilean Attwood, a women’s health specialist, works in the emergency department at Women & Infants Hospital, as well as the hospital’s inpatient obstetrician and gynecological units.

Attwood, who holds a master’s degree in public health along with her medical degree, was appointed last month to chair of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists’ Private Payer Advocacy Presidential Workgroup and adviser to the ACOG’s Relative Value Scale Update Committee.

PBN: Could you explain briefly what responsibilities are included with your new roles?

ATTWOOD: These new roles include working with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists towards payment equity for the specialty of OB-GYN and addressing certain challenges that may arise when working with private insurance companies to best help providers and the patients they serve.

- Advertisement -

PBN: What is one thing you’d like patients to know about the relative value scale?

ATTWOOD: The RVS is a system used by the American Medical Association and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to maintain consistency in payment across practice [in] all medical specialties.

PBN: What is the biggest challenge when it comes to the intersection of providing high-quality health care for all patients and keeping facilities afloat financially?

ATTWOOD: Delivery of medical care in this country is currently very expensive, and much of that cost comes from hospital and diagnostic utilization. As providers, we always want to put the patient’s best interest and pertinent medical concerns first, but at times it can be difficult to ignore the potential financial implications to both the patient and institution when considering each decision.

PBN: How long have you been involved with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and what draws you to take on leadership roles in your field in addition to practicing medicine?

ATTWOOD: I originally joined the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology as a medical student. As a physician, a woman and, at times, a patient, I believe it’s important to be at the table and have a voice for our patients and our specialty. Roles such as these afford me that opportunity to advocate every day for my patients and colleagues.

PBN: What interests you most about public health?

ATTWOOD: Public health is preventative health. If we take care of our communities and keep our population healthy from the beginning, including throughout their pregnancies, we can have better long-term outcomes, reduce long-term costs and end up with a community of people living happier, healthier and more-full lives.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.