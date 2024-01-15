Five Questions With: Dr. Eric Cohen

Dr. Eric Cohen just began his new role as co-director of the Total Joint Center at The Miriam Hospital on Jan. 1. Cohen spoke about his career, focus on orthopedics and new position.
PBN: What are your priorities for your new role as co-director of the Total Joint Program at The Miriam Hospital?
COHEN:
Led by Dr. John Froehlich, the Total Joint Program at The Miriam Hospital has had tremendous success and growth over the past 12 years, improving patient outcomes and satisfaction. My priority is to continue the long history of excellent patient care by ensuring the Total Joint Center implements the latest data-driven protocols and innovations in total joint replacement.
The Miriam Total Joint Center is a leader in joint replacement surgery, and my goal is to make this center a top destination for total joint replacement care in New England and beyond. With continued excellence in patient care, doubling down on quality research and partnering with the best clinical and nonclinical minds in the industry, we can make this a reality.
PBN: What made you want to pursue a career in orthopedic surgery?
COHEN:
I grew up in a military family and lived on several military posts next to the hospitals where my dad served as a military dentist. I was fortunate to have exposure to medical and surgical careers as a young kid. As I gained more knowledge, I was fascinated by the field of surgery, specifically orthopedics. The idea of being able to make such a dramatic impact on the lives of service men and women through orthopedic surgery made me want to pursue orthopedics as a career path. In medical school and residency, I narrowed my interest to adult arthroplasty (total joint surgery). Seeing the impact a hip or knee replacement can have on a patient’s life is still something that inspires me.
PBN: What are some of the most common modifiable risk factors that come up before joint replacements that you've uncovered in your research?
COHEN:
A modifiable risk factor is a medical condition that we can optimize prior to surgery that can impact outcomes and decrease the risk of complications. The most common modifiable risk factors prior to total joint replacement are smoking, obesity and poorly controlled diabetes.
Smoking prior to surgery increases the risk of infection by more than five times, as does having elevated blood sugars. I encourage and counsel my patients to optimize their health prior to any surgery. This isn’t always an easy task, however many of my patients have taken this advice and have really thrived as a result, not just with their new hip or knee but with their total health.
PBN: What are some recent trends you've found in your research of same-day joint replacement?
COHEN:
There has been a major shift in how total joint replacement patients are recovering. With the advent of rapid recovery protocols for joint replacements, more and more patients are going home the same day after hip and knee replacements.
The Total Joint Program at The Miriam Hospital utilizes rapid recovery protocols and early mobilization. Several studies support that same-day joint replacement can be done safely with high satisfaction in the appropriate patient. We have found a low readmission rate to the hospital and a low rate of complications with this rapid recovery approach. There is certainly no place like home to recover.
PBN: Into what areas or topics do you hope to expand your research this year?
COHEN:
At The Miriam Hospital, we have some of the country’s leading anterior hip replacement surgeons, therefore we are expanding our research to also look at revision (second time) anterior hip replacement and how it might improve patient outcomes. We know that the anterior approach for primary (first time) hip replacement has many benefits and improved patient outcomes. Through expanded research, we are hoping to bring these same benefits to revision patients.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.