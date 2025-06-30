Five Questions With: Dr. Nancy McKinney

Dr. Nancy McKinney, a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist, has been caring for patients at South County Health’s Cancer Center since October 2024 and recently accepted a permanent position at the practice. She spoke recently with Providence Business News about her role and the practice.On my first day at South County, I walked into the main lobby of the hospital feeling a little nervous and unsure. A volunteer named John greeted me with a warm smile. He noticed I looked lost, so he offered to help, told me about the hospital and even shared some local history, like the Gilbert Stuart Museum. That small act of kindness instantly made me feel like I belonged. That feeling has stayed with me. South County Health is a special place – the staff are warm and welcoming, the care is truly patient-centered, and there’s a deep connection between the hospital and the community. People trust us, and we take that seriously. South County Health identifies itself as “Rhode Island’s Most Trusted Health Partner,” and that mission comes through in the way care is delivered here. The beautiful southern Rhode Island area adds to the experience – it’s a wonderful place to work and serve the community.South County’s Cancer Center combines advanced, high-quality cancer care with the personal touch of a small, community-based hospital. Patients don’t need to travel to Providence or Boston – we offer the same level of care right here, close to home. We also can work closely with specialists at tertiary care hospitals, so patients can receive recommended treatments locally without unnecessary travel. What makes us truly different is how personal our care is. Our staff knows our patients – not just their diagnoses but their stories. We’re available, we’re responsive and we build relationships that help make a difficult time feel a little more manageable. Patients aren’t just case numbers here – they’re individuals. South County Health has made significant investments in oncology – nearly $10 million in the cancer program over the past five years – and is currently making significant investments into developing a new comprehensive breast health center. There has been some provider turnover in the past year, and we’re now in a period of rebuilding. I’m excited to be part of that growth and to help shape a program that’s both clinically strong and deeply compassionate.“The secret of the care of the patient is in caring for the patient.” That quote by Dr. Francis Peabody really sums up how I approach medicine. I care deeply about my patients – not just treating their illness but supporting them as people. I work hard to educate patients, help them understand their condition and ease the fear that often comes with a cancer diagnosis. I also act as an advocate, coordinating with specialists so that patients receive care that’s thoughtful, thorough and clear. As our department regrows, I want to help rebuild a program that patients can truly rely on. South County Health has made a strong commitment to this community, and I’m proud to be part of a team working to regain trust and deliver outstanding care.One of the biggest challenges we face is the rising cost of cancer treatment. Many of the newer, most-effective medications are unaffordable for the average patient. Insurance coverage often underpays or denies coverage for necessary tests and treatments. It’s heartbreaking when we know what could help someone but they can’t access it. No one should be denied care because of cost. At South County, we’re fortunate to have a generous and supportive community. Philanthropy from local residents and businesses helps us bridge these gaps so that we can provide care to all patients, regardless of financial circumstances. Anyone interested in supporting that effort can donate at southcountyhealth.org/ways-to-give. Every gift helps make lifesaving care more accessible.One of the most exciting changes in oncology is the shift toward personalized medicine. We’ve moved far beyond the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional chemotherapy. In fact, most of my patients today don’t receive chemotherapy at all. Instead, we use targeted therapies or immunotherapy – treatments that are more precise, often more effective and usually easier on the patient. Immunotherapy has been especially transformative. It works by helping the body’s immune system recognize and fight their cancer, and in many cases, it comes with far fewer side effects. We’ve also gotten better at managing symptoms and side effects so patients can live more comfortably and maintain a sense of normalcy during their treatment. It’s a hopeful time in cancer care – not just because treatments are improving but because quality of life is improving, too. Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.