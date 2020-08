Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Emily Oster | Economics professor, Brown University 1. You recently launched a website with a medical professor at Harvard Medical School called COVID Explained. What is the purpose of the site? The purpose of the site is to explain COVID, focusing on the virology. We were motivated by observing that there was a lot of…