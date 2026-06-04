Five Questions With: Gregory J. Rice

By
-
GREGORY J. RICE is the general manager and vice president of franchise sales for Nexus Property Management, a Pawtucket-based property management and realty investment company. / COURTESY NEXUS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Gregory J. Rice is the general manager and vice president of franchise sales for Nexus Property Management, a Pawtucket-based property management and realty investment company. Rice co-founded and built the company’s property management franchising model alongside CEO Nick D’Agnillo. Beyond property management, Rice works as a real estate developer in southern New England. He recently

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Trends Shaping Sale Decisions Across the Manufacturing Sector

In today’s evolving manufacturing landscape, business leaders are navigating a mix of opportunity and uncertainty.…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR