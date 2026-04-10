Five Questions With: Jeff Taylor

The traditional resume is just a pile of keywords, and the job posting we’re seeing today usually offers a short description with no real match criteria. Boomband turns the sweatshirt inside out. Players (job seekers) and Scouts (recruiters) operate inside an entirely new AI-powered model. We’ve built two new matching tools: the Dossier – a rich, whole-self story profile, and the Job Signal – a targeted, deep-criteria role requirement. The two meet and match, both explainable and transparent, inside an all-new visual environment called the Arena. It … reflects how people and roles connect in the real world.Absolutely. There are real assets here that don’t get enough credit. Strong startup ecosystems around the universities, an untapped VC [venture capital] community, and a growing pool of successful business leaders who’ve relocated for the lifestyle and stayed to become mentors and investors. It’s a rich resource pool that largely operates below the radar.First, dedicated innovation zones that anchor AI and emerging tech clusters in Providence with real infrastructure, not just branding. Second, create structured paths that connect university research talent with early-stage companies. Third, make noise about the companies that have chosen to build here. When Rhode Island actively celebrates its founders – in press, in policy, in rooms where capital is moving – more builders take notice.For me, it’s everything – especially when you’re small. We were three people when I closed my first seed round. To date, we’ve raised $4 million, used it to build software and grown to 13 people with 20-plus development partners and roughly 500 users, all still pre-launch. Seed capital isn’t just about runway. It’s validation that someone outside your own head believes the idea is worth betting on. That matters when you’re building something that challenges an entrenched, decades-old industry.Yes, and in ways I didn’t fully anticipate. I’ve spent most of my career in and around talent, recruiting, workforce technology, the mechanics of how people and work find each other. After Monster, I explored adjacent spaces, some of which worked, some of which taught me things I couldn’t have learned any other way. Boomband pulls all of it together.