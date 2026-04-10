Five Questions With: Jeff Taylor

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Jeff Taylor / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Jeff Taylor / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

Jeff Taylor | Founder and CEO, Boomband artificial intelligence-native talent marketplace 1. Did you think the online job search space had become stale? How does Boomband make job searching more personal and engaging? The traditional resume is just a pile of keywords, and the job posting we’re seeing today usually offers a short description with

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