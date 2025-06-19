Five Questions With: Jennifer Beylard

Jennifer Beylard is the director of professional development for the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. In this role, she oversees the development and execution of all educational offerings for the 6,000-member trade association. Prior to taking the job in January this year, Beylard’s career spanned more than 20 years with financial institutions, most recently as the vice president of education of America’s Credit Unions. A graduate of the University of North Florida, Beylard also earned a Master of Business Administration from Western New England University.It has been an incredible opportunity to work for an organization with a clear vision to advocate, educate and provide legal support to the real estate industry. The leadership, committees, local boards and staff have been so supportive as I transition into this position. I’m excited about the chance to bring my knowledge in adult learning, educational event planning and certification management to our real estate professionals.The Rhode Island Association of Realtors has top-notch instructors – each with over 25-plus years’ experience – dedicated to helping students successfully navigate through the information needed to prepare for the national and Rhode Island state licensing exams. We understand our students have busy lives, therefore we offer a variety of learning opportunities to fit into everyday busy schedules like in-person, live via Zoom, as well as morning or evening options. And we don’t stop providing support after the exams. We’re here to help build their business by offering continued educational support throughout their career.Yes, we offer a number of certificate and designation programs in conjunction with the National Association of Realtors and its affiliated institutes, societies and councils. These programs are a fantastic opportunity for Realtors to increase their knowledge while showing the community and clients their dedication to the profession. Earning a certificate or designation establishes a reputation within the industry as a knowledgeable and committed real estate professional.This is something we’re particularly excited about. We’ve partnered with the Roger Williams University Extension School to provide college-level credits for educational programs we currently offer. Roger Williams has already approved a number of courses eligible for credits toward a bachelor’s or associate degree program. In addition, Roger Williams admissions counselors will evaluate the student’s professional experience to determine eligibility for additional experiential credits toward a college-level degree. And lastly, Rhode Island Association of Realtors members receive an additional discount on admission. It’s an incredible partnership that we’re proud to announce.This is a great time to start a career in the real estate industry. Our industry offers flexibility, high earning potential, the ability to be your own boss, and an opportunity to be a pillar within your community. My advice would be to talk to those in the business, visit our website at rirealtors.org, or call us to educate yourself in the process. The best way to prepare for a successful future as a Rhode Island real estate professional is to start with the right state-specific training. Enroll in the Rhode Island Association of Realtors pre-license program. We’ll provide the support and state laws you need to start your career off on the right foot. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.