Five Questions With: Jennifer Mello

By
-
JENNIFER MELLO IS A PARTNER, managing broker and realtor at The Mello Group, which is based in Seekonk, serving Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. Mello was recently designated a pricing strategy advisor as part of the National Association of Realtors. / COURTESY THE MELLO GROUP

Jennifer Mello is a partner, managing broker and Realtor at The Mello Group, which is based in Seekonk, serving Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Mello was recently designated a pricing strategy adviser as part of the National Association of Realtors. In the real estate industry since 2005, Mello received the Platinum Circle of Excellence Award

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR