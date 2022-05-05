Five Questions With: Johanna Mulholland

After working in the field of dermatology as a surgical assistant, Middletown resident Johanna Mulholland made the transition to real estate, recently joining Residential Properties Ltd. as a sales associate.

Mulholland is working out of Residential Properties’ Newport office. As a newcomer to real estate, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth graduate is researching local trends and trying to master the latest marketing technology.

Originally from Marion, Mass., Mulholland is a regular volunteer at the Providence Rescue Mission, helping people without homes attain meals and safe lodging.

PBN: What inspired you to transition into the real estate profession after previously working in dermatology as a surgical assistant? Why did you make the change?

MULHOLLAND: I have a good friend, a broker with another company, who encouraged me to get my license. She believed my personality and work ethic would be an asset to the real estate community. I began taking steps toward real estate during the COVID-19 pandemic, with all its uncertainties and challenges, but was propelled forward by the encouragement of friends and family and my love of real estate and sales. It was an easy change.

PBN: What is the process like of getting your real estate agent’s license and becoming a Realtor in Rhode Island? Can you describe it to someone who knows nothing about what it takes to do so?

MULHOLLAND: It’s time-consuming, stressful and you need to be dedicated to studying at all times in order to pass the exam. Classes for me were twice weekly Monday and Wednesday 6 to 9 p.m. after working a full day. So one needs to be driven and organized.

First, find a school you would like to attend – costs are about $300 for class and books with six hours of class time per week. Study whenever you have free time. Schedule your exam as soon as possible while things are fresh in your mind. After passing the exam, you will need to pay the R.I. Department of Business Regulation all the fees (a $70 examination fee and a $100 application fee), and join a brokerage in order to get a real estate license in hand. Then, expect to pay upwards $600 for state, local and national boards.

PBN: What have your experiences been like so far working as a real estate sales associate?

MULHOLLAND: RPL has been supportive and well-organized while helping me start my business. It has been exciting going on house showings and learning as much as possible.

PBN: Why did you decide to join Residential Properties Ltd.?

MULHOLLAND: A good friend and broker had mentioned she is good friends with Sally Lapides and that RPL offers great support and training for new agents. But when she described the mentorship offered by RPL, that sold me. I also had a long conversation with Joseph Costa, a sales associate with RPL Newport, who went over his positive experience recently joining the company.

PBN: What’s your mission and what are your goals as a newly minted Realtor here in Rhode Island?

MULHOLLAND: My mission is to be an invaluable resource to buyers and sellers alike and reach the community through serving locally. My goals are to build my business on honesty and integrity and to be an asset to all my clients in the most important purchase of a person’s life.

