Five Questions With: Jonathan Kaufman

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JONATHAN KAUFMAN is a real estate adviser for Compass Inc., representing buyers, sellers and investors throughout Rhode Island, with a particular focus on the Greater Providence area. / COURTESY COMPASS INC.

Jonathan Kaufman is a real estate adviser for Compass Inc., representing buyers, sellers and investors throughout Rhode Island, with a particular focus on the Greater Providence area. His work includes residential, multifamily, commercial and mixed-use properties, ranging from first-time home purchases to investment and commercial real estate transactions. Before entering the real estate industry, Kaufman

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