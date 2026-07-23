Five Questions With: Jonathan Kaufman

Jonathan Kaufman is a real estate adviser for Compass Inc., representing buyers, sellers and investors throughout Rhode Island, with a particular focus on the Greater Providence area. His work includes residential, multifamily, commercial and mixed-use properties, ranging from first-time home purchases to investment and commercial real estate transactions. Before entering the real estate industry, Kaufman owned and operated businesses in the restaurant sector and previously worked in tenant relations for a real estate investment, development and management firm. He is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.One of the biggest shifts I'm seeing is the number of multifamily properties coming to market. Compared to the last few years, there's been a noticeable increase in inventory over the past six months. From the conversations I'm having every day, a lot of that appears to be tied to the uncertainty surrounding rent stabilization. Without getting into the politics of it, I think many larger investors are taking a wait-and-see approach until there's more clarity. What's been really interesting is how the buyer pool has changed. For smaller multifamily properties, it's become incredibly local. The buyers who are writing offers today as investors are the ones who know Providence inside and out. They're comfortable with the neighborhoods, they understand the nuances of the market and they're confident investing here despite the uncertainty. I actually think that's creating some of the best opportunities we've seen in a while. When fewer buyers are competing for good assets, experienced local investors are able to find value that wasn't there a year or two ago. Providence is still a strong market. It's just a market where local knowledge and the ability to navigate changing conditions matter more than ever.I came to real estate after spending years building and operating businesses. I've always enjoyed creating something from the ground up, solving problems and negotiating deals, so real estate felt like a natural fit. What started as an interest in investment properties quickly turned into a passion for helping other people navigate some of the biggest financial decisions they'll ever make. What keeps me in the business is that no two days are the same. One day I'm helping a family buy their first home, the next I'm working with an investor on a multifamily acquisition or helping a business owner find the right commercial space. Every property has a different story, every client has different goals, and I love each adventure. At the end of the day, I like being a trusted adviser. Whether it's helping someone build wealth through real estate, grow their business or make a move that's right for their family, it's rewarding to know you've made a real impact on someone's future.My biggest piece of advice is to surround yourself with the right team, and that starts with finding an agent who truly understands Rhode Island's hyper-local market. Every neighborhood, every street and sometimes every block can tell a different story. You want someone who can look beyond the listing and help you understand not just what a property is today, but what it could become. Some of the best investment opportunities don't photograph well or generate bidding wars. They may have deferred maintenance, under-market rents or other problems that scare off less-experienced buyers. The key is knowing how to recognize the upside and having the creativity and experience to unlock it. Real estate investing is often about finding the right opportunity and understanding how to create value where others don't see it.One transaction that immediately comes to mind is the sale of 134 Ives St. in Providence's Fox Point neighborhood, formerly home to Glou Bar. It stands out because it wasn't just about selling a building. It was about finding the right steward for a space that had become an important part of the neighborhood. As I was marketing the property, I kept coming back to The Nitro Bar. Their brand, their vision and their roots in Rhode Island made them feel like the perfect fit for the location. Rather than waiting for the right buyer to find the property, I reached out to them directly, started the conversation and ultimately brought the two parties together. Today, The Nitro Bar is opening its newest Providence location there, continuing the property's role as a neighborhood gathering place. That transaction reminded me that commercial real estate is about much more than square footage and purchase prices. It's about understanding businesses, recognizing opportunities and connecting the right people. Helping a beloved local business transition while helping another successful Rhode Island business grow in one of Providence's most vibrant neighborhoods is something I'll always be proud of.I think one of the biggest opportunities over the next several years is for agents who are willing to challenge the traditional way real estate has always been done. The way buyers and sellers choose an agent has changed dramatically. They're spending more time online, consuming video, following agents on social media and forming opinions long before they ever make a phone call. That means agents have to earn attention before they earn trust. For me, that means being willing to turn tradition upside down. The days of putting a listing online with a handful of photos and hoping for the best are over. Buyers want to feel something. They want to experience a property before they ever step inside. Great marketing isn't just about showcasing a building; it's about telling a story that makes people stop scrolling and start imagining themselves there. At the same time, buyers and sellers have higher expectations than ever before, and I think that's a good thing. It challenges all of us to be more creative, communicate better and constantly find new ways to deliver value. The agents who are willing to adapt, experiment and think differently are the ones who will define the next generation of real estate. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.