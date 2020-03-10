Five Questions With: Jose Suriel

Jose Suriel is the branch manager for Navigant Credit Union’s Central Falls branch.

PBN: How long have you been branch manager for Navigant Credit Union’s Central Falls location? Tell us about what that role entails.

SURIEL: I have served as branch manager at Navigant Credit Union’s Central Falls location for just over two years now. My primary responsibility, as is the primary responsibility for everyone at Navigant, is to help our members realize their financial dreams.

I work with members on an individual basis to help them do anything from deciding which savings account will be the best fit for their needs to starting the process of applying for loans or new lines of credit. I’m also responsible for overseeing our excellent team of six full-time employees.

- Advertisement -

PBN: What experience and background in banking do you bring to this role?

SURIEL: I have worked in the banking industry throughout my entire professional career, and I’ve had an opportunity to serve in just about every capacity of the in-branch environment.

Before joining Navigant Credit Union, I worked in a wide variety of positions – teller, banker, assistant manager, manager and a few others in between – at other financial institutions. I’ve had the chance to learn the ins and outs of this industry through firsthand experience, and I feel very fortunate to now have the chance to use that experience to do what I can to help members of the community navigate their financial journeys.

PBN: How has Navigant Credit Union tried to work with the Central Falls community on outreach, programming, etc.?

SURIEL: I’m not just saying this because I know my bosses are going to read this: Navigant Credit Union is the most community-minded organization I’ve ever been a part of. Between sponsorships, volunteerism and a wide range of other activities, every single person at Navigant – from our president and CEO to our tellers – is incredibly committed to giving back whenever and wherever we can.

A great example specific to Central Falls is the community room we opened right next door to our branch. Navigant Credit Union could have used this space for any number of initiatives, but our leaders made the decision to make it a place in which our friends, neighbors and leaders in the business community can come together to learn, network and discuss the issues that matter to Central Falls.

PBN: What are the biggest challenges facing Navigant Credit Union, and your branch specifically?

SURIEL: I think a big challenge for Navigant Credit Union – and for community credit unions as a whole – is awareness. There is a misconception in the market that joining a credit union is more difficult than opening an account at a larger, more national bank, or that credit unions are exclusive groups of members who work for the same company, or live in the same neighborhood. This couldn’t be further from the truth, and – whether it’s through local initiatives [such as] hosting free educational seminars in our community room in Central Falls, or through more national advocacy efforts – Navigant Credit Union is doing its best to correct these misconceptions.

PBN: There seems to be an increasing trend among banks to hire Spanish-speaking workers and managers. Why is that important, particularly in Central Falls?

SURIEL: It’s incredibly important, but I’m not sure if I agree that it’s a trend. Navigant Credit Union was founded in Central Falls more than a century ago by a group of French-Canadian immigrants, and one of their primary goals was to give their friends and neighbors an opportunity to bank with people who spoke their language.

Whether it’s French, Spanish or any other language, I feel it’s vital that local businesses be reflective of the communities they’re serving, and I’m proud Navigant Credit Union has shared this belief throughout its history.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.