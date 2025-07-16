Five Questions With: Kathleen Breen Combes

Kathleen Breen Combes is the executive director of Ballet Rhode Island. When the organization, formally known as Festival Ballet Providence, rebranded in 2023, the overall goal was for it to broaden its arts reach across the Ocean State. Breen Combes spoke with Providence Business News on where things currently stand with Ballet RI and what the future holds for the nonprofit.
PBN: Two years ago, Ballet RI rebranded in part because it wanted to open itself up to a larger audience throughout the state. Has the organization achieved that? If so, how?
BREEN COMBES:
Yes, the rebrand from Festival Ballet Providence to Ballet Rhode Island was aimed at signaling greater inclusivity and wider audience reach. Since the change, we’ve expanded performances beyond our home in Providence. For example, this season we are performing at six venues, including Providence, Westerly, Fall River and South Kingstown.
We have also focused on increased partnerships with other arts and civic organizations in our region, boosting our visibility, as well as accessibility to the arts across communities. The new name and logo better reflect our statewide mission, and we hope it attracts media attention and support from stakeholders beyond Providence.
PBN: What new programming/initiatives has Ballet RI introduced within the last 12 months and how has that benefited the arts community?
BREEN COMBES:
Our ProviDANCE after-school program has expanded to include seven public schools in Providence, Pawtucket and East Providence, helping to bring dance and arts education to under-resourced communities throughout Rhode Island.
We have also introduced a program offering low-cost tickets to our performances to all members of the arts community throughout the region, and we are proud of our new collaborations with the University of Rhode Island’s theater department and the Westerly Museum of American Impressionism in the creation of new works in our upcoming Season 48. We will bring ballet to their visual arts and theater audiences and vice-versa. And this, I think, is an exciting model of collaboration for the Rhode Island arts community.
PBN: Many local nonprofits, particularly arts organizations, have expressed concern – including some filing lawsuits – about federal funding cuts. Has Ballet RI been impacted by those cuts? If so, how?
BREEN COMBES:
Since 2020, we’ve seen a 64% decrease in state operating support for our organization, and this [was] before the recent proposed cuts to the [National Endowment for the Arts] and federal funding.
We are very concerned about what more cuts look like to our business model and future sustainability. As a nonprofit, we are heavily reliant on grants, foundations and individual support. As those, too, continue to be spread thin, we are facing a critical time in need for support of the arts.
PBN: If the organization has been impacted, how is the organization finding ways to fill that financial gap in lieu of federal funding? What is it doing to keep itself financially afloat?
BREEN COMBES:
We are focusing on a multipronged strategy, which includes diversified funding, boosting grant applications and corporate relationships, seeking investment from private donors, increasing our earned income in both our ticket sales and ballet school tuition, and tightening (already slim) budgets around productions, which really means scaling our productions and programming to match the funding realities of today. We want to continue to bring world-class ballet to Rhode Island, but we must do so in a fiscally responsible manner.
PBN: What more can the state do to help support the arts community?
BREEN COMBES:
The Rhode Island arts community is suffering, and we really need stronger state-level structural support, more affordable performance venues and a comprehensive arts ecosystem recovery plan.
The arts play a vital role in society, both culturally and economically, and the arts sector creates jobs, supports tourism and generates significant revenue for the state. State funding helps ensure the arts are not just a privilege of a few but a public good available to all.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.