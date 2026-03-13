Five Questions With: Kayla Viveiros

At Polaris MEP, I worked alongside manufacturers across Rhode Island to strengthen operations, modernize systems and build resilient supply chains. While dairy and advanced manufacturing may appear different, the fundamentals are the same: operational discipline, workforce development and sustainable growth. I spent years helping legacy businesses navigate change without losing what made them special. That experience translates directly to Munroe Dairy. My role is to implement improvements responsibly while protecting the culture and positioning this historic company for long-term strength.Munroe Dairy has served Rhode Island families for 145 years because it has adapted while staying rooted in trust and reliability. That trust is our ­foundation. We are investing in technology and infrastructure not to change who we are, but to ensure we can serve the next generation just as well as we served the last. Modernization, for us, is an act of stewardship.Home delivery is the heart of Munroe Dairy. Our cow-spotted trucks and signature cow horn are iconic symbols of consistency and connection. While traditional milk consumption has declined, Munroe Dairy has evolved. Today, we deliver more than 450 grocery items each week, including dairy, bakery and locally sourced products. We are also expanding into wholesale partnerships with local businesses that share our commitment to quality and community.We are focused on elevating the quality of our ice cream. With exceptional hormone-free cream, we are exploring increasing the butterfat content to create a richer, premium product. We are also considering wholesaling our ice cream mix to support small businesses that share our commitment to quality. I believe strongly in collaboration over competition, especially within Rhode Island’s food community.The Armstrong family has stewarded Munroe Dairy for generations, and I step into this role with deep respect for that legacy. My responsibility is to lead day-to-day operations and long-term strategy, while ensuring we remain aligned on the values that have sustained Munroe Dairy for 145 years. We operate with transparency, trust and shared commitment to the company’s future.