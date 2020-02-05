Five Questions With: Laura Galligan

Laura Galligan was recently appointed dean of Johnson & Wales University’s College of Health & Wellness. She previously served as associate dean of the university’s College of Arts & Sciences, a position she held since 2018.

Galligan spoke with PBN about her plans for the college in her new role and what is currently the biggest health crisis impacting society.

PBN: JWU is known for its culinary programs. What innovative programs does the university offer with health and wellness that go in concert with its culinary initiatives?

GALLIGAN: The Johnson & Wales University College of Health & Wellness offers students an interdisciplinary education with many collaborations centered around food. Our undergraduate Health Science and Public Health students learn about the role nutrition and a plant-based diet has in the prevention of chronic diseases in a Cooking for Health and Wellness class. They work with a JWU chef-nutritionist to prepare healthy meals that taste great.

In our Dietetics and Applied Nutrition program, students take the same foundational classes as their peers in the culinary arts programs, which provide them with advanced culinary skills. In fact, many of our culinary faculty are chefs who are also registered dieticians.

At the graduate level, our Physician Assistant Studies and Occupational Therapy programs also include immersive culinary experiences that explore the impact of culture, food and cooking on health, wellness and care of their patient population.

PBN: Can you describe some of the larger initiatives that you worked on in your time as associate dean at JWU?

GALLIGAN: One of my favorite projects was working on the development of the Biology program, which graduated its first class in 2019, with one graduate choosing to pursue a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Johnson & Wales. It was personally gratifying for me to have worked with our facilities department on the conceptualization of the John J. Bowen Center for Science and Innovation, which houses JWU’s College of Engineering & Design, our Biology program and courses taught in the Health Science and Public Health programs. Together, we created an inviting, collaborative atmosphere with state-of-the-art labs and equipment to support learning and discovery. The students love it.

PBN: Do you hope to create new programs for the College of Health & Wellness as dean?

GALLIGAN: As strong market demand has made health care a career of choice for many students, JWU’s College of Health & Wellness continues to grow. In 2018, we launched our undergraduate degree in Public Health, which will graduate its inaugural class in 2022. In June, we welcomed our sixth Physician Assistant Studies cohort and first group of Occupational Therapy Doctorate candidates.

In May, we will graduate our first class of Health Science majors. JWU remains committed to supporting its students in pursuing their professional aspirations. We will continue to collaborate with our professional partners to develop academic programs that meet the needs of students and demand for health care professionals.

PBN: Does JWU have/plan to have a health and wellness program with a focus on mental health?

GALLIGAN: The College of Health & Wellness explores mental health through its interdisciplinary curriculum that incorporates classes from existing programs such as Psychology. JWU also offers graduate programs in Addiction Counseling and Clinical Mental Health Counseling through our John Hazen White College of Arts & Sciences. Our faculty look for ways to incorporate prevalent issues [such as] mental health into the work our students do.

Recently, our Health Science faculty and their students have begun research to examine the correlation between screen time and symptoms of depression and anxiety among college students. It is a great way to get students to ask public health questions using the resources they have on hand such as apps on their phones that record and report screen time.

PBN: What do you feel is the biggest health crisis impacting society currently?

GALLIGAN: When we look at the top five conditions affecting Americans’ quality of life: hypertension, depression, high cholesterol, coronary artery disease and diabetes, each is impacted by improper nutrition and inadequate activity. The interdisciplinary approach of the College of Health & Wellness, especially as it relates to food, uniquely positions our students to address these issues in their careers after graduation. Telling people to stop eating the foods they like and start eating foods they do not like is not sustainable. Helping people to prepare healthy foods they will enjoy can significantly improve their lives.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.