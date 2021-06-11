Five Questions With: Maryann Mathews

By
-
Maryann Mathews / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Maryann Mathews / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Maryann Mathews | Executive director, Multicultural Innovation Center 1. What is the purpose of the Multicultural Innovation Center and what services does it offer? The Multicultural Innovation Center assists small and medium-size businesses with executing the administrative aspects of their businesses such as providing accounting, strategic planning and advocating on their behalf for loans. We…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display