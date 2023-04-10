Five Questions With: Maryellen Girard

Maryellen Girard is the chief of growth at PACE Organization of Rhode Island. With nearly 20 years of experience in the health and human services industry, Girard joined PACE-RI in 2008 as intake coordinator and later became health center manager before taking on the role of chief of growth. She discusses PACE-RI’s growth in the past few years, including the nonprofit’s expansion of services in Newport, the purchase of a new East Providence facility and an increase in participation numbers.

PBN: What makes PACE-RI stand out from other insurers and continue to attract a growing number of customers?

GIRARD: What makes us different is that we are both the insurer and the providers of care. We have comprehensive coverage that takes care of pharmacy delivery, diagnostic testing, over-the-counter health products, PT/OT [physical therapy/occupational therapy], specialists’ appointments, nutrition, transportation and so much more.

We offer a wide range of services under one roof, including the primary care providers, so if you need to see a specialist, we can approve it right away. We understand the importance of preventative, holistic care and we make certain that our participants have access to it.

PBN: Can you tell us about PACE-RI’s growth and expansion in recent years?

GIRARD: The pandemic brought to light the value of the PACE model, which allows adults with complex or chronic health needs to remain living at home. Consequently, demand has grown.

We purchased our new building in East Providence in 2021 and virtually tripled the space in our central day center by doing so. We’ve also just bought our Woonsocket building in January and got CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] approval for a full PACE program in Newport that began this year. We’ve also just renovated our Westerly day center.

Our participants now number 400-plus, so we’ve adapted. We’ve added another medical team, a full-time pharmacist, expanded the scope of activities that we offer at our day centers, and we’ve added farm-to-table food at all four locations – Newport, East Providence, Westerly and Woonsocket.

PBN: PACE-RI recently expanded its services to Newport, making it the fourth full-service PACE center in the state. How does this expansion in Newport change how participants can access care?

GIRARD: Last year, residents of Aquidneck Island could access our day center on Spring Street. It was supervised by a medical staff, there were daily activities, and a meal was offered, but it wasn’t a full PACE center until January. With CMS approval, we can now offer medical, dental, eye care, pharmacy, PT/OT, behavioral health and specialist coordination/care to those who would like to become participants of PACE to access the full complement of services.

We still offer a day center-only experience, but for those who choose to become a participant in PACE-Newport, their morning will start off a little differently. We will pick participants up from their homes, provide medical care while they’re with us during the day, and deliver prescriptions to their door. They’ll continue to enjoy the meals and socialization on-site, so participants might not notice a big change.

However, their caregivers will benefit from a significantly different experience. If you’ve ever cared for a beloved family member with chronic or complex needs, you understand the stress of finding experts in gerontology and care coordination. Our staff specializes in elder care. We will eliminate the stress of taking time out of work, drives to the doctor, phone calls to schedule appointments, or stops at the pharmacy by coordinating participants’ care. At the end of the day, family of PACE participants in Newport can enjoy quality time with their loved ones when they’re together. It’s a gift.

PBN: What services do PACE-RI’s health centers offer to participants?

GIRARD: It’s comprehensive gerontological care. There’s primary care, diagnostics, dental, behavioral health, PT/OT, scheduling, care coordination, and pharmacy. We also offer transportation to and from PACE and coordinate/transport for visits to specialists.

While participants are at our centers, they can also take part in a variety of specialized programming such as art therapy, exercise, live entertainment, and field trips to places like Iggy’s Chowder House. Socialization is key to good health.

PBN: What is the organization’s plan to keep the momentum going and stimulate more growth in the coming year? Are there any more plans for expansion in the state?

GIRARD: With diminishing COVID community risk, our enrollment team is back out on the road. We’ve been collaborating with housing and nonprofit groups across the state to educate them about the niche that PACE fills and how we can help their elder clients who have chronic or complex health needs. We’re offering a service that many social workers and residential service coordinators have been looking for, and we’re establishing partnerships with these organizations to transform people’s lives. PACE is filling a vital community need, so we will continue on our growth trajectory.

We regularly assess and analyze geographic demand. We will go where our services are most needed. Our resources will also continue to expand in response to participant needs. We will respond by creating smart solutions by adding programming, personnel and other supports to help meet the dynamic health needs of our participants. After all, it’s our core mission to respect all older adults by hearing their voice, healing their hearts, building community, and delivering exceptional and equitable health care.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.