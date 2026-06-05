Five Questions With: Matthew Gray 

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Matthew Gray / PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
Matthew Gray / PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

Matthew Gray | Owner, Ragged Island Brewing Co. and Gray Matter Marketing; Board chairman, Discover Newport 1. What initiatives do you plan to push for now that you have become board chairman for Discover Newport? One of the first initiatives that I am excited for is the creation of a sponsorship program, which recently launched

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