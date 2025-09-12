Five Questions With: Meredith J. deChabert

By
-
Meredith J. deChabert / PBN PHOTO/michael salerno
Meredith J. deChabert / PBN PHOTO/michael salerno

5Q: Meredith J. deChabert | Head of school, The Gordon School 1. You started as head of school in July. What drew you to The Gordon School, an independent nursery-through-grade-eight school in East Providence, and how did its mission align with your values? In 2008, I heard Ralph Wales, who was leading Gordon at the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display