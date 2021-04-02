Five Questions With: Michael Sabitoni

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

5Q: Michael Sabitoni | President, Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council | Chairman, Providence Rises Together Coalition 1. What is the Providence Rises Together Coalition and why was it formed? The Providence Rises Together Coalition includes a growing number of community groups, janitors, security guards, hotel workers, construction workers and other professionals advocating for…