Five Questions With: Paul A. Squarcia

I have been passively investing money in professional sport franchises for many years and finally, as an individual, decided to take a more active approach by purchasing the R.I. Breakers Anglers Club. The asset class adds diversification to portfolios that most typical retail investors haven’t had access to.I have been offshore fishing for over 25 years in the Northeast. We have some of the best fishing grounds in the world, and over the years we have introduced many of my clients and friends to the sport. The sportfishing world is an ecosystem, which is unique and has been a catalyst in building long-lasting relationships. I felt Rhode Island was underserved in the sports community and, with Newport being an international landing spot, thought it would be a great place to launch from and build a brand.The valuation of sports franchises is straight forward; they typically trade on a multiple of total revenue. Our job, as a team, is to build a community and develop partnerships through sponsorships that create mutually beneficial relationships.As part of our fan engagement initiative, the team has purchased five fishing simulators that we plan to roll out in our fan zones across the state, as well as in the towns we fish in during this upcoming tournament season. Fans will be able to feel what it’s like to catch a fish as small as a 5-pound blue fish or as large as a 500-pound blue marlin. Through these fan zones, I know we will build a team following that will expand the interest in offshore fishing.Obviously, it would be nice to win a couple of tournaments, which is not an easy thing to do given the stiff competition in the league. More importantly, we want to create a fan following that is proud of our competitive spirit, while being recognized as a strong partner to our communities, sponsors and anglers worldwide.