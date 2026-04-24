Five Questions With: Paul A. Squarcia

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Paul A. Squarcia / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Paul A. Squarcia / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Paul A. Squarcia | Owner and team leader, Rhode Island Breakers Angling Club 1. As a founding partner of One Charles Private Wealth in Boston, you built your career in wealth management and corporate business development. How did that experience prepare you to launch a professional sportfishing franchise? I have been passively investing money in

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