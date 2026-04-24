Five Questions With: Paul A. Squarcia

Paul A. Squarcia | Owner and team leader, Rhode Island Breakers Angling Club
1. As a founding partner of One Charles Private Wealth in Boston, you built your career in wealth management and corporate business development. How did that experience prepare you to launch a professional sportfishing franchise?
I have been passively investing money in professional sport franchises for many years and finally, as an individual, decided to take a more active approach by purchasing the R.I. Breakers Anglers Club. The asset class adds diversification to portfolios that most typical retail investors haven’t had access to.
2. What inspired you to bring a professional offshore fishing team to Rhode Island and why now?
I have been offshore fishing for over 25 years in the Northeast. We have some of the best fishing grounds in the world, and over the years we have introduced many of my clients and friends to the sport.
The sportfishing world is an ecosystem, which is unique and has been a catalyst in building long-lasting relationships. I felt Rhode Island was underserved in the sports community and, with Newport being an international landing spot, thought it would be a great place to launch from and build a brand.
3. The Sport Fishing Championship has broadcast partnerships and national exposure. How do you view the revenue model and growth potential of the league?
The valuation of sports franchises is straight forward; they typically trade on a multiple of total revenue. Our job, as a team, is to build a community and develop partnerships through sponsorships that create mutually beneficial relationships.
4. Rhode Island has a deep marine economy and recreational fishing tradition. How do you see the Breakers contributing to – and benefiting from – that ecosystem?
As part of our fan engagement initiative, the team has purchased five fishing simulators that we plan to roll out in our fan zones across the state, as well as in the towns we fish in during this upcoming tournament season. Fans will be able to feel what it’s like to catch a fish as small as a 5-pound blue fish or as large as a 500-pound blue marlin. Through these fan zones, I know we will build a team following that will expand the interest in offshore fishing.
5. As owner and team leader, what does success look like in the Breakers’ first season?
Obviously, it would be nice to win a couple of tournaments, which is not an easy thing to do given the stiff competition in the league. More importantly, we want to create a fan following that is proud of our competitive spirit, while being recognized as a strong partner to our communities, sponsors and anglers worldwide.