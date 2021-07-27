Five Questions With: Paul Anghinetti

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

Paul Anghinetti was recently named market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corp., in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Anghinetti has worked in banking for more than three decades, including at Bank of America since 2004 and in leadership positions in both business and consumer banking. He has…