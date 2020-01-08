Five Questions With: Peter N. Bramante

Peter N. Bramante is the executive director for Newport-based nonprofit ballet company Island Moving Company. Bramante began his new role Jan. 2 and replaced Edward McPherson, who resigned as executive director over the summer.

Bramante previously served as managing director for Providence-based FirstWorks and he also served as a liaison to Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s office and the city’s Department of Art, Culture & Tourism on its PVD Fest event.

Bramante spoke with PBN about his new role and the future of Island Moving Company.

- Advertisement -

PBN: What attracted you to wanting to be part of Island Moving Company and part of the Newport scene?

BRAMANTE: Island Moving Company has been on my radar for years. In fact, I know the artistic director [Miki Ohlsen] quite well and [in] my past world in the dance community, we interacted on several levels back in the original founding days in 1982. Through my work later on with the Arts & Business Council of Rhode Island and also FirstWorks, we had the opportunity to collaborate on a couple of projects. As life would have it, I was looking for a new opportunity. I recently moved from Providence to Tiverton for my residence. I saw this opportunity, so it’s closer and well-aligned with my skill sets and where I am at this point of my career approaching the 40th anniversary [of Island Moving Company] and some exciting new developments. It was really exciting to be able to reconnect my roots in the dance world and bring … this company into its next decade.

PBN: What have you done in your previous arts and dance companies that you are most proud of that you may introduce to Island Moving Company?

BRAMANTE: I have been on both sides of the business from being on the creative and artistic side to my original years as co-founding director of Groundwerx Dance Theatre that ran for about 14 years in Providence, really understanding the unique work of a company that is creating its own work and producing that work. The Island Moving Company is doing that. Miki Ohlsen is a prolific choreographer herself, but also understands the value of collaborating with other talented artists and encouraging young artists to develop their skills and voices. The sense of both national and international collaboration in bringing these artists here to Newport and Rhode Island, and exporting other companies’ work to various other countries, is a very exciting part of that aspect of what we do.

PBN: The company is currently constructing a permanent dance facility. How much more engagement will the company have with the community under your direction?

BRAMANTE: The community-development and engagement piece has been very important to me where I live and where I choose to work. This was true when I was in Providence, which is being engaged in the community. Developing a permanent [dance facility] here [in Newport], and expanding our physical presence and providing more opportunity for the neighborhood [is important]. We work closely with the Newport and Aquidneck Island schools in terms of improving underperforming schools in the focus areas of literacy and math. That’s something movement education can do. I can see that happening here on a scale that is kind of unique.

PBN: Your choreographic work and commissions were presented at multiple universities and festivals across the country. How did it feel to have your work featured in all areas of the U.S. from New York to Alaska?

BRAMANTE: That was a great time for me as a young choreographer and artist in that the exposure does a number of things. It really helps [you] … see the world more broadly and more deeply and having opportunities to travel and learn from other people. In the end, it’s about communicating about humanity and things that people care about. Traveling and being able to share work, whether it’s in theater or in the studio or having a creative conversation with folks in a room, it’s all part of the bigger transformative power of the arts and how they are an important factor in our everyday life.

PBN: What kind of new programming will you help introduce in terms of performances?

BRAMANTE: We’re working toward something special for the 40th anniversary, which will happen in 2022. Specifically, we’re building on the reputation that has been built in terms of premiering new works, inviting international artists to come and share their work both with the company and with our audiences. I think what we’re looking to do is look at opportunities where we can increase the duration and opportunity for some of our performances. We have a lot of family series work, so we’d like to highlight that work as well, as well as our contemporary adult programming. So, it’s how we market and produce the work, and organizing it into the series that makes it easy for folks to understand. Newport is a world-class cultural destination, so being able to make sure that dance is seen in that capacity.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor and he also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.