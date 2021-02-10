Five Questions With: Samuel Chionuma

Quick, reliable COVID-19 tests mean fewer disruptions in manufacturing production lines and fewer employees out of work. Rhode Island rolled out a pilot program for manufacturers earlier this year, which has now concluded.

Samuel Chionuma – a program manager working on COVID-19 testing in businesses for the state – said the initiative is now branching out to all businesses.

PBN: This pilot program was a collaboration of the R.I. Department of Health, Polaris MEP and the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association to bring COVID-19 tests directly to manufacturing workplaces. What was the timeline, and what was the pilot program’s goal?

CHIONUMA: The pilot program began in early December and ran through early January, with a goal of introducing surveillance testing, specifically using the BinaxNOW rapid test, to 200 companies in Rhode Island. We wanted to enable manufacturing companies to keep production on track and provide a safe work environment for their employees.

- Advertisement -

Right now, we are getting things into place to expand our business testing program. Regular access to surveillance testing is crucial to providing the work conditions necessary to scale up the percentage of employees that can safely come to work.

PBN: Can you briefly take us through how the BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests work?

CHIONUMA: The BinaxNOW rapid test is a self-administered COVID-19 test that generates a result within 15 minutes. This type of test is quick and painless since it uses a nasal swab, which is less invasive than some of the tests people may have experienced earlier in the pandemic. What makes this kind of test perfect for business testing is that results are ready so quickly. In the event that someone in the workplace tests positive, the employee can be notified and given the proper public health guidance right away. The employer can also take quick action, like sanitizing, to keep the rest of the workplace safe.

PBN: Will allowing businesses to test employees at work reduce the burden on general testing facilities across the state?

CHIONUMA: They really complement one another. We will continue to offer a high capacity of testing to the general public at our test sites in places like the Rhode Island Convention Center or McCoy Stadium. But we really want to focus on getting testing into business settings to make sure our economy can safely remain open and operational.

PBN: What are the general guidelines for manufacturers on how many kits to have on hand?

CHIONUMA: This varies by business. We generally recommend that businesses taking part in this program offer testing to their employees on a weekly basis. We recommend that all partners secure a three- to four-week supply of test kits. There are 40 tests in each kit.

PBN: How has response been among manufacturers to the program so far?

CHIONUMA: The response has been positive. Through this program, we’ve created great partnerships with a lot of Rhode Island businesses. Some have offered resources like parking lots or facilities for our public test sites. COVID-19 has complicated life in a lot of ways for all of us. But testing is something we can do to provide peace of mind. Access to regular testing has helped keep many of our essential workers and their families safe.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.