Five Questions With: Sandi Warner

Sandi Warner is the managing broker and owner of Warner Realty Group, a boutique real estate and property management firm serving Aquidneck Island and beyond. A Newport native and Rhode Island attorney, Warner graduated from Rogers High School, the University of Rhode Island and the University of Tulsa College of Law before building a career helping investors source, analyze and acquire multifamily properties, vacation homes and second homes. Warner embraces a holistic approach to real estate – buying, managing and selling – in order to help clients maximize their investments. Beyond real estate, Warner is deeply involved in the industry, currently serving as vice president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, and as the immediate past president of the Newport County Board of Realtors.The past year in real estate has been tumultuous, to say the least. The National Association of Realtors settlement in the class action lawsuit has reshaped the way agents do business. As with any industry shift, there are both challenges and opportunities. One of the biggest hurdles has been assisting buyers while ensuring fair compensation for agents. These changes will likely impact first-time and lower-income buyers the most, but over time, I believe the market will adjust. At Warner Realty Group, we also manage a robust property management business on Aquidneck Island, and we've seen some significant shifts in that sector as well. Rising utility costs have made housing affordability more challenging, leading to an uptick in tenants trying to break leases early. I anticipate this impacting rents over the coming months. It’s been a year of adaptation and problem-solving across both sales and property management – but that’s what we do best.Inventory remains the biggest challenge in Rhode Island. While some parts of the country are seeing an increase, Rhode Island is still experiencing historically low housing supply. This limited inventory, combined with an influx of out-of-state buyers – particularly from Massachusetts – creates intense competition. Cash buyers remain a dominant force, making it even tougher for first-time homebuyers to break into the market. The good news? There are excellent programs available to assist buyers, and the right strategy can make all the difference. It’s all about working with a knowledgeable agent who understands how to navigate this environment.Homebuyers, don’t lose faith. If you're a first-time buyer, be open to properties that may need some work. Building equity is still a smarter long-term bet than renting, and homeownership is incredibly rewarding. The key is working with an experienced buyer’s agent who can connect you with lenders offering creative financing solutions. Make sure your agent is a local expert and a savvy negotiator – it truly matters in a competitive market. The right guidance can make all the difference between winning your dream home or missing out.A seasoned listing agent can make or break your home sale. Your agent is the face of your property – how they present it, market it and communicate with potential buyers has a direct impact on your final sale price. A great agent is professional, punctual, responsive and skilled at negotiation. They know how to create buzz and attract multiple buyers, which leads to stronger offers and better terms for you. In short, the right agent doesn’t just sell your home – they maximize its value.I follow a lot of market data and trends, and while no one has a crystal ball, some key indicators suggest where we’re headed. I don’t anticipate interest rates dropping significantly anytime soon – we’re likely to hover around 6% for the foreseeable future. If you’re waiting for ultra-low rates to return, you may be waiting a while. Meanwhile, home prices in Rhode Island are expected to continue their steady climb due to limited inventory and high demand. While we do have some new construction, it’s not nearly enough to make a meaningful impact on inventory. However, we may see more homeowners finally letting go of their low-interest-rate mortgages and listing their properties, which could help increase supply. Overall, Rhode Island remains a highly desirable place to live, and demand is unlikely to slow anytime soon. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.