Five Questions With: Sarah Lane

Sarah Lane was recently named the new school director for Ballet Rhode Island. Lane was a principal dancer with American Ballet Theater for 18 years. She has performed with major ballet companies around the world and received multiple awards, including the Princess Grace award. Lane spoke with Providence Business News about her goals for the school.

PBN: What attracted you to Ballet Rhode Island and wanting to become the new school director?

LANE: Over the years, I have developed a passion for teaching that, in many ways, is more fulfilling than just what I bring to the stage as a performer. I love giving back all that I have been given by some of the most incredible and iconic coaches. My understanding of the intricacies of the art form has deepened and grown with my work on and off stage. I have experienced many people and situations, therefore one of the driving factors in my decision to move to Ballet RI is building a better future for ballet with people that I trust and respect.

PBN: What are your goals for the school?

LANE: Particularly, I want to continue promoting diversity, equity and good health within the school. Artistry is something I want to inspire with sound yet challenging technical training. Particularly, I want to elevate the performance ensemble opportunities to offer high-caliber performing experience to my students.

I hope to expand learning through educational events and intensives and invite teachers that I know and love. I want to build our roster of male students and provide them with an exceptional program that thoroughly strengthens their dancing and partnering skills. I want all of my students to comprehend the different aspects of a professional career and to be well versed in the classical repertoire. Nurturing outreach through our ProviDance program, which brings our dance education and lasting principles to public school children, is very important to all of us here at Ballet RI.

PBN: In what ways will you implement your experience performing all around the world into teaching at the school?

LANE: Dancing all over the world has taught me to adapt to different internal feelings and external scenarios. That versatility is invaluable to being a professional dancer, instructor, director and simply a decent human. Every person and every moment is unique and must be considered with sensitivity and thoughtfulness.

PBN: “The Nutcracker” is among the organization’s signature performances. Do you plan to modify it in any way and put your own stamp on it?

LANE: “The Nutcracker” is a production of Ballet RI, which is primarily overseen by [Executive Director] Kathleen [Breen Combes], [Artistic Director] Yury [Yanowski], myself and our rehearsal directors. We each have our specialties, and I do expect to refine certain details [of the performance].

PBN: Do you plan to help introduce new performances with Ballet RI? If so, what are they?

LANE: The professional productions for the company at Ballet RI are up to the discretion of Kathleen and Yury, mainly, although I do plan to help with ideas, connections and personal experience.

The school’s culmination performances are on my mind to get creative and to cultivate. Our school must present itself as the authentically cultured, thoughtfully progressive and highly educated institution that it is.

