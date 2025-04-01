Five Questions With: Yonatan de la Cruz

Yonatan de la Cruz has 17 years of banking experience and recently returned to the city where it all began in Pawtucket – where his mother lives, where he got married and where his daughter was born.
He is fluent in Spanish and is serving a diverse, bilingual community thanks to his role as branch manager of Centreville Bank's newest – and first location – in Pawtucket. The branch, located at 175 Main St., officially opened next to Rhode Island Football Club's headquarters earlier this month.
PBN: Tell us about your background. How did you get started in banking, and what led you to Centreville Bank?
DE LA CRUZ:
My banking career began right after college in Puerto Rico, where I worked in commercial lending for six years before moving to Rhode Island in 2013. Since then, I’ve gained experience in retail banking across multiple financial institutions in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, ranging from large banks to smaller community banks.
I joined Centreville Bank in September 2023 and am proud to serve as the branch manager for our new Pawtucket location. This role brings my career full circle, as I previously managed a branch in downtown Pawtucket for five years, building strong relationships with local businesses and the community. It’s exciting to be back in a city where I still have family and friends, helping to support its continued growth.
PBN: What’s it like managing Centreville Bank’s new Pawtucket branch, especially being next to Rhode Island FC’s headquarters?
DE LA CRUZ:
It’s an exciting time to be in Pawtucket, and I’m thrilled to be leading our new branch in such a dynamic location. We’re situated downtown, right next to the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center and Rhode Island FC’s headquarters and Team Events Center, which create incredible opportunities to engage with the community.
Beyond the state-of-the-art branch itself, what truly sets us apart is our diverse team. Our staff reflects the community we serve, with bankers who speak Portuguese, Cape Verdean Creole, Spanish and English to ensure every customer feels welcome and supported. Additionally, being the official banking partner of Rhode Island FC makes this location even more special. We’re looking forward to the inaugural game on May 3rd.
PBN: What modern banking technology is available at the Pawtucket branch? How is Centreville Bank leading the way in community banking?
DE LA CRUZ:
At Centreville Bank, we blend the capabilities of a large financial institution with the personal touch of a community bank. Our Pawtucket branch offers a full range of services, including:
- A mobile banking app featuring Zelle for easy transfers, access to credit scores and tracking tools.
- Interactive teller machines, which provide live video banking with extended hours, allowing customers to cash checks, make transactions and ask questions in real time.
- Personalized financial education for customers and the broader community to empower them in managing their finances.
Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that make banking simple, accessible and convenient for everyone.
PBN: What are the benefits of working at Centreville Bank’s Pawtucket branch?
DE LA CRUZ:
Centreville Bank is deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and that commitment is evident in Pawtucket. The new branch’s central location makes it easily accessible, and our multilingual team ensures we can effectively assist a diverse customer base. Being next door to Rhode Island FC also allows us to engage with the community in meaningful ways.
Above all, what makes working here special is knowing that we’re not just helping customers with their banking needs – we’re actively contributing to their financial success and their progress.
PBN: How has the Pawtucket community responded to the new branch? Are there any upcoming collaborations between Centreville Bank and Rhode Island FC? Is the branch excited for the upcoming season?
DE LA CRUZ:
The support from the city of Pawtucket and local businesses has been outstanding. Even before opening, Centreville Bank was involved in the community, sponsoring events like the Empanada Fest. Since our launch, we’ve continued to strengthen relationships with businesses and residents, many of whom have taken advantage of our promotions and financial services. Our team is dedicated to making banking simple and accessible, and we look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors in Pawtucket.
We have a strong partnership with Rhode Island FC and will continue working together to support the team and its fans. As we approach the inaugural season, we’re looking forward to an exciting year and can’t wait to be part of the energy surrounding the new stadium.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.