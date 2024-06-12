Five R.I. school districts receive electric school bus fleet

PROVIDENCE – Five Ocean State school districts will receive a total of 45 electric school buses under a $12.4 million federal allocation.

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, will also cover charging infrastructure for the electric vehicles.

Passed under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, the program supports school districts in replacing diesel-powered buses with “clean,” zero-emission alternatives.

In addition to reducing greenhouse emissions, the program also aims to prevent spending on future repairs and replacements of old transportation infrastructure.

Under the recent funding round, the following Rhode Island school districts will receive support for electric school buses:

Jamestown: $910,000 for five buses.

Pawtucket: $7.6 million for 22 buses.

Providence Preparatory Charter School: $690,000 for two buses.

Lincoln: $2 million for 10 buses.

Westerly: $1.2 million for six buses.

Nationwide, the EPA has awarded $900 million to school districts in 47 states, which funds about 3,400 buses meeting program standards.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.