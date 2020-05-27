Five Rhode Island nonprofits receive $50K from National Grid Foundation

PROVIDENCE – Five Rhode Island-based nonprofits recently received $50,000 combined from the National Grid Foundation to support hunger relief and human services for individuals who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank received the bulk of the funds with $30,000. Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island in Johnston, Learning Community Charter School in Central Falls and Progreso Latino in Central Falls each received $5,000.

The grants were part of a $500,000 donation issued by the foundation to 45 community organizations across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York, the foundation said.

“With so many facing financial hardship, out of school, unsettled and unsure where a next meal will come from because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our board directed funding to partner with many critical social service organizations,” National Grid Foundation Chairperson Eileen R. Cohen said in a statement, “primarily to help provide access to food in the communities we serve, as well as assist in addressing many of the needs created by this pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.