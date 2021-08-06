Focus on the long term

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Arnold “Buff” Chace Jr. | Cornish Associates LP managing partner When COVID-19 surfaced, the pandemic cut the ties that bound our communities together. Overnight, businesses were without customers, and many were left to create survival plans alone. In downtown, with our business tenants facing the unimaginable challenges presented by the pandemic, we knew our efforts…