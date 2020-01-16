Foolproof in talks to sell brewery

PAWTUCKET – Foolproof Brewing Co. has received an offer for a sale, with initial terms that would keep the brewery open and in production, its founder said.

“Our intention is to keep the current operations as they are,” said founder and President Nick Garrison.

The brewery opened seven years ago at a site at 241 Grotto Ave., near downtown Pawtucket. Initially, it had two employees. It now employs 14 people.

The company produces about 4,000 barrels annually. Its year-round beers include Backyahd India Pale Ale and Robust Porter.

A sale would involve both the business and the property.

