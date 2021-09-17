For big R.I. firms, Biden mandate doesn’t change vaccine plans

By
-
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S COVID-19 vaccine mandate isn't altering CVS Health Corp.'s plans to require corporate employees and workers who interact with patients to get a vaccination by Oct. 31. / AP FILE PHOTO/CAROLYN KASTER
Many Rhode Island companies that have already committed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates say they’re sticking with their deadlines rather than waiting for President Joe Biden’s new workplace vaccine and testing requirements to be implemented. Pawtucket toymaker Hasbro Inc., which has about 1,600 workers in the state, will continue to require all its employees to get…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR