For hospital executives, solving labor shortages a top task

When asked whether the lingering workforce shortages are affecting access to care, Rhode Island’s health care leaders had a clear answer. “Yes, period, end of sentence. It is brutal,” said Lifespan Corp. CEO and President John Fernandez. As the leader of Rhode Island’s largest health system, Fernandez explained that improving patients’ access to care is…