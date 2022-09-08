Former deli building, offices in Cranston sell for $700,000

CRANSTON – A closed-down deli and the former office of a cash register equipment company were recently packaged and sold together as one commercial site in Rolfe Square, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The properties at 20, 22 and 0 Rolf Square were sold for $700,000, including a 2,720-square–foot office building that was home to McDonough Co. and a 1,612-square-foot retail building that was occupied by the DELIcious Deli up until this past Labor Day weekend.

The DELIcious Deli, a business that specializes in Middle Eastern foods such as hummus and grape leaves, announced recently in a Facebook post that it was closing after more than two decades operating at 20 Rolf Square. The business has also been a regular vendor selling its products at local farmers markets.

“Unfortunately, this weekend will be our last here,” the deli business announced in its social media message, as the owners thanked customers who over the years “turned out being friends and feeling like family.”

A voicemail message left on Sept. 6 with McDonough Co. inquiring about the company’s current location and future plans was not returned as of deadline for this story. According to descriptions of the business, the company supplies vendors with cash registers, check scanners, other point-of-sale equipment and paper shredders.

The properties were owned and sold by Edward McDonough, president of McDonough Co., together with Judith McDonough, according to Sweeney Real Estate and public records documenting the sale.

The Rolfe Square properties were purchased by L&C Investment Group LLC, according to the real estate firm and public records.

“The two buildings are currently available for lease,” Sweeney Real Estate said in its announcement of the sale.

The DELIcious Deli building was most recently assessed in 2022 as being worth $241,900, according to Cranston property assessment records, which are available online through the city’s website. The storefront was built in 1940, according to city records.

The McDonough Co. building at 22 Rolfe Square, built in 1949, was most recently valued by Cranston assessors this year as being worth $266,300, according to city property assessment records.

In its corporate filings with the state, L&C Investment Group describes itself as a lessor of residential and commercial buildings. Established in 2010, the company is registered to Yim Kheang Li, of Cranston.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.